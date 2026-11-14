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Douglasville
🏥 Douglasville GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Remote Roles
12 days ago
Douglasville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to fully remote data roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Acute Care Stroke Unit, FT Nights
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Douglasville, GA (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Salary: Not listed
This RN role is on a dedicated stroke unit, working nights with an interdisciplinary team. Good fit if you want strong clinical experience, shared governance, and support for professional growth in a large Georgia health system.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $1,822/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Douglasville, GA (local/travel contract)
- Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days)
- Pay: Approx. $1,822 per week (plus eligible stipends)
Cath Lab Tech contract with day shifts, aggressive compensation packages, and Day 1 medical benefits. Includes travel and lodging stipends for those who qualify, 401(k), weekly or daily pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support.
Certified Medical Assistant – ENT
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Douglasville, GA (ENT practice)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based role supporting ENT providers with both front and back office work—vitals, rooming, procedures, and some scheduling. Great if you’re a certified MA with BLS who likes fast-paced outpatient work and close patient contact.
Hemovigilance Program Manager – Remote
- Employer: American Red Cross
- Location: Remote from Douglasville, GA (anywhere in USA)
- Type: Full-time, 100% remote
- Salary: $86,200 – $114,900/year (location and experience-based)
Lead the national donor and patient safety (hemovigilance) program—managing adverse event data, building dashboards, and presenting findings. Ideal if you have a data/analytics or quality background in healthcare and want a mission-driven, work-from-home role with strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in and around Douglasville moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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