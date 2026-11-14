Douglasville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to fully remote data roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Douglasville, GA (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

This RN role is on a dedicated stroke unit, working nights with an interdisciplinary team. Good fit if you want strong clinical experience, shared governance, and support for professional growth in a large Georgia health system.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Douglasville, GA (local/travel contract)

(local/travel contract) Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days)

Pay: Approx. $1,822 per week (plus eligible stipends)

Cath Lab Tech contract with day shifts, aggressive compensation packages, and Day 1 medical benefits. Includes travel and lodging stipends for those who qualify, 401(k), weekly or daily pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Douglasville, GA (ENT practice)

(ENT practice) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role supporting ENT providers with both front and back office work—vitals, rooming, procedures, and some scheduling. Great if you’re a certified MA with BLS who likes fast-paced outpatient work and close patient contact.

Employer: American Red Cross

Location: Remote from Douglasville, GA (anywhere in USA)

Type: Full-time, 100% remote

Salary: $86,200 – $114,900/year (location and experience-based)

Lead the national donor and patient safety (hemovigilance) program—managing adverse event data, building dashboards, and presenting findings. Ideal if you have a data/analytics or quality background in healthcare and want a mission-driven, work-from-home role with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in and around Douglasville moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.