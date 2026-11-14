Douglasville has a nice mix of hands-on and office-based customer service roles right now. Here are a couple of solid options if you like helping people and solving problems.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Full-time

Be the friendly face at a busy car wash, greeting customers, selling wash memberships, and making sure every car leaves clean and shiny. This role is active, outdoors, and comes with same-day pay, PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: McMaster-Carr

Location: Hybrid – Douglasville/Atlanta, GA office

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $85,000–$97,700; total cash $106,000–$132,000

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree required

Help customers pick the right products, fix order and delivery issues, and dig into tricky problems for a major e‑commerce supplier. This role starts fully on-site, then moves to hybrid, and includes no-premium medical/vision/dental, tuition reimbursement, strong retirement benefits, paid parental leave, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has other roles and future openings that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.