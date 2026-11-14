Douglasville has some sweet pups hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these adoptable friends at the local shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Visit hours: Open to the public Tuesday–Sunday, 1 PM–5 PM — no appointment needed.

This older Chihuahua boy is waiting quietly at the shelter for someone who appreciates a senior companion. Stop by during open hours to see if he’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Found Animal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Visit hours: Open to the public Tuesday–Sunday, 1 PM–5 PM — no appointment needed.

Loki is a young mixed-breed pup with his whole life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow with your family, come meet this handsome guy in person.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Visit hours: Open to the public Tuesday–Sunday, 1 PM–5 PM — no appointment needed.

Bella is a senior mixed-breed girl who deserves a soft bed and a kind heart. If you have room in your home for an older dog, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re local to Douglasville, please consider visiting Douglas County Animal Shelter during open hours to meet these dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.