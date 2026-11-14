Looking for a new feline friend in Douglasville, GA? These adoptable cats are waiting at our local shelter for someone to love them and take them home.

All cats below are at Douglas County Animal Shelter — they’re open to the public Tuesday–Sunday, 1 PM–5 PM, no appointment needed.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Nico is an adult Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a fresh start in a loving home. If you’re hoping for a more settled cat instead of a tiny kitten, Nico could be a great match.

👉 Meet Nico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Bonkers is a baby Domestic Shorthair boy ready to grow up with his new family. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he may be your guy.

👉 Meet Bonkers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Tia is a female kitten who would love a safe, cozy home to grow up in. She could be a fun match for a family ready for a playful youngster.

👉 Meet Tia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Peter is a male Domestic Shorthair kitten looking for a forever home. Kittens like Peter do best with time, patience, and lots of gentle play.

👉 Meet Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Paul is another sweet baby boy in need of a family. Consider adopting him with a sibling kitten so they can grow up with a built-in playmate.

👉 Meet Paul and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Blue Razz is a female Domestic Shorthair kitten with a fun name and a bright future ahead of her in the right home.

👉 Meet Blue Razz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Cherry is a baby girl who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a loving home.

👉 Meet Cherry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Douglas County Animal Shelter at (770) 942-5961 or stop by during open hours (Tuesday–Sunday, 1 PM–5 PM) to visit in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.