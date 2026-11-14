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🐱 Sweet Douglasville Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
Looking for a new feline friend in Douglasville, GA? These adoptable cats are waiting at our local shelter for someone to love them and take them home.
All cats below are at Douglas County Animal Shelter — they’re open to the public Tuesday–Sunday, 1 PM–5 PM, no appointment needed.
Nico
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 942-5961
Nico is an adult Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a fresh start in a loving home. If you’re hoping for a more settled cat instead of a tiny kitten, Nico could be a great match.
👉 Meet Nico and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bonkers
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 942-5961
Bonkers is a baby Domestic Shorthair boy ready to grow up with his new family. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he may be your guy.
👉 Meet Bonkers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 942-5961
Tia is a female kitten who would love a safe, cozy home to grow up in. She could be a fun match for a family ready for a playful youngster.
👉 Meet Tia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peter
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 942-5961
Peter is a male Domestic Shorthair kitten looking for a forever home. Kittens like Peter do best with time, patience, and lots of gentle play.
👉 Meet Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Paul
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 942-5961
Paul is another sweet baby boy in need of a family. Consider adopting him with a sibling kitten so they can grow up with a built-in playmate.
👉 Meet Paul and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blue Razz
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 942-5961
Blue Razz is a female Domestic Shorthair kitten with a fun name and a bright future ahead of her in the right home.
👉 Meet Blue Razz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cherry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 942-5961
Cherry is a baby girl who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a loving home.
👉 Meet Cherry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Douglas County Animal Shelter at (770) 942-5961 or stop by during open hours (Tuesday–Sunday, 1 PM–5 PM) to visit in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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