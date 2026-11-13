Douglasville retail is busy right now—big national brands are hiring and offering solid pay and benefits. If you like fast-paced customer work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,500 – $125,000/year

Lead the whole store operation, from sales and merchandising to pharmacy support and community events. This role is ideal if you have strong retail management experience and want full P&L responsibility, a clear growth path, and access to Walgreens’ benefits and training programs.

Note: This Walgreens Store Manager role also appears on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1488

Location: 7001 Concourse Pkwy, Douglasville, GA 30134

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $33/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Run the Health & Beauty area, help customers, and set up creative seasonal displays. This role comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart covers tuition, books, and fees for approved education programs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.