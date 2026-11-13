Douglasville’s building scene is busy right now, with solid options for both seasoned tradespeople and folks just getting started. Here are several local roles where you can work with your hands and grow your skills.

Employer: Corvant

Corvant Location: Douglasville, GA (travel required)

(travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about installing and repairing commercial plumbing systems in mission‑critical sites like data centers and hospitals. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, OSHA 30, and want steady work on large, complex projects.

Employer: Corvant

Corvant Location: Douglasville, GA (travel required)

(travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead big commercial jobs in the field—managing crews, schedules, safety, and quality for plumbing and mechanical work. Best for someone with 5–7+ years in construction, some supervisory experience, and strong blueprint and project coordination skills.

Employer: Corvant

Corvant Location: Douglasville, GA (travel as needed)

(travel as needed) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office‑leaning role where you’ll review plans, do takeoffs, and build cost estimates for commercial plumbing projects. Great if you like numbers and drawings, have 1–2 years estimating experience, and are comfortable with MS Office.

Employer: Corvant

Corvant Location: Douglasville, GA (travel as needed)

(travel as needed) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading the entire estimating function—budgets, bids, risk review, and market tracking across multiple projects. A match for someone with 10+ years commercial estimating who wants to guide strategy and mentor a team.

Employer: JCS SYSTEMS

Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Full-time, temp-to-hire

Pay: From $15.00/hour, about 40–55 hours/week

Hands-on general labor role helping with crawl space and attic repairs plus other construction tasks. Good entry point if you’re dependable, can handle physical work, have a driver’s license, and can start early Monday–Thursday at 5:45 AM.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Douglasville, GA (travel within ~250 miles)

(travel within ~250 miles) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime after 40 hours

, overtime after 40 hours Salary: Not listed

Install and repair telematics devices on trucks and heavy equipment, sometimes at customer sites. Great if you’re mechanically inclined, have some 12V / low-voltage or related experience, a clean driving record, and like mixing tech with field work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on training and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.