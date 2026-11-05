Veteran Appreciation and Car Show on Nov. 7

The Douglasville Police Department will host a Veteran Appreciation and Car Show on Saturday, November 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Douglasville Police Department. This pet-friendly event will feature food trucks, music, raffles for over 40 items, and cars, jeeps, motorcycles, and trucks; vehicle owners can still register on-site the day of the event, but vendor spots are closed, and there will be no vaccine clinic or microchipping.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Douglasville Police Department