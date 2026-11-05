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Volleyball

Adult Coed Volleyball League Registration Open

3 days ago
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Registration is now open for the Parks & Recreation Adult Coed Volleyball League, running from December 6, 2026 to February 28, 2027 at Jessie Davis Gymnasium. Adults can register a team for $300 per team or sign up as an individual for $30 per person, with registration open until November 30, 2026.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Douglasville - Government

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