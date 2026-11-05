🍽️ Douglasville Food & Beauty Jobs: Multiple Flexible Roles

Douglasville’s food and beauty scene is busy right now. If you love serving people—whether it’s great meals or great looks—there are several ways to earn and even run your own business.

Employer: The Children's Courtyard

The Children's Courtyard Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the kids and staff fed with home-style, nutritious meals—no nights or weekends. Comes with 50% childcare discount, benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and chances to grow your career in early education.

Employer: Harmony Senior Services

Location: Douglasville, GA (Timber Ridge Dr)

(Timber Ridge Dr) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals to senior residents in a sit-down dining room, with training and flexible scheduling. Includes access to 401(k) and benefits options even for part-time, plus a steady, regular work setting.

Employer: All Around Chantae Hair Salon

Location: Douglasville, GA (6410 Fairburn Rd Unit A)

(6410 Fairburn Rd Unit A) Type: Independent contractor / booth or suite rental

Estimated Pay: $23.98–$28.89/hour (per listing)

Run your own makeup business inside an established salon—set your own schedule and prices and keep 100% of your service income (minus rent). Great for artists offering glam, bridal, and special-occasion looks who want control over their client list.

Employer: All Around Chantae Hair Salon

Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Independent contractor / booth rental

Estimated Pay: $23.98–$28.89/hour (per listing)

Perfect if you do cuts, silk presses, sew-ins, braids, and more and want to be your own boss. You manage your bookings and keep your service income, with daily or weekly booth rental options.

Employer: All Around Chantae Hair Salon

Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Independent contractor / booth or suite rental

Estimated Pay: $23.98–$28.89/hour (per listing)

Offer manicures, pedicures, acrylics, gel, and nail art in your own space with a flexible schedule. Ideal if you already have clients or are ready to grow a nail brand.

Employer: All Around Chantae Hair Salon

Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Independent contractor / booth rental

Estimated Pay: $23.98–$28.89/hour (per listing)

Focus on silk presses, twist-outs, protective styles, and natural hair care while running your own chair. You set your own prices and build a loyal natural-hair clientele.

Employer: All Around Chantae Hair Salon

Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Independent contractor / booth rental

Estimated Pay: $23.98–$28.89/hour (per listing)

Great for color specialists who love balayage, blonding, and vivid color. You control your book, schedule, and pricing, with booth rental instead of commission.

Employer: All Around Chantae Hair Salon

Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Independent contractor / suite rental

Estimated Pay: $23.98–$28.89/hour (per listing)

Offer facials, skin treatments, lash extensions, and brow services from your own private suite. Best for licensed pros who want a calm, dedicated space for their skincare and lash clients.

Employer: All Around Chantae Hair Salon

Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Independent contractor / booth rental

Estimated Pay: $23.98–$28.89/hour (per listing)

Specialize in wig installs, customization, and styling while keeping full control of your brand and income. Ideal if you already have wig clients or want to build that niche.

Employer: All Around Chantae Hair Salon

Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Independent contractor / booth rental

Estimated Pay: $23.98–$28.89/hour (per listing)

Run your own barber chair offering fades, tapers, beard work, and shaves. You set your own hours and prices, with daily or weekly booth rental options.

Employer: All Around Chantae Hair Salon

Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Independent contractor / booth rental

Estimated Pay: $23.98–$28.89/hour (per listing)

If you love starter locs, retwists, and loc styling, this lets you grow a loc-focused business on your own terms. Bring your tools and clients, and build from there.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the details, and apply or reach out soon—roles and rental spots can go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.