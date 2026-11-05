🚌 Douglasville, GA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles

Douglasville has a steady flow of driving and auto jobs right now, from pizza runs to CDL routes. If you like being on the road or around vehicles, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly pay plus tips and paid mileage)

Weekly pay, flexible schedule, and tips on top of hourly pay. You’ll deliver pizzas, earn mileage and device reimbursement, and can pick up shifts at multiple locations with a path to move into management.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local CDL-A role doing pick-ups and deliveries with late-model tractors. Good fit if you want to be home daily while handling freight, doing DOT inspections, and keeping accurate logs.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.12 – $23.63/hour

Entry-level shop role where you’ll change oil, work on brakes, tires, and basic repairs. Comes with benefits from day one, paid vacation and holidays, 401(k) match, and paid training/ASE certifications.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime after 40 hours

Monday–Friday, , overtime after 40 hours Salary: Not listed

CDL delivery role hauling heavy equipment for a rental yard, with tech tools to manage routes and paperwork. Offers full medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and extras like a gym stipend and monthly family dinner night.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.