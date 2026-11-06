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Douglas
📅 Nov. 10 Open Space Committee meeting in Douglas
8 days ago
📅 Open Space Committee meeting on Nov. 10 in Douglas
The Open Space Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 2:00 pm in the Resource Room at the Douglas Municipal Center, 29 Depot Street, Douglas, MA 01516.
Planned agenda items include:
- Review of October 13, 2026 meeting minutes
- Updates on Keevan Conservation property surveying
- Mosczynski Conservation property: Black trail marking, entrance slope measurement, and opening at Manchaug St.
- Martin Rd. Playground update (no response from CMRPC)
- Bridge project by Eagle Scout and BSTRA
- Questions for the Conservation Agent
- Outreach to landowners and research on owner-unknown parcels
- Donation account discussion
- Other old/new business and brainstorming not anticipated 48 hours in advance
The next meeting is planned for Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 2:00 pm (tentative).
More Info: Calendar • Open Space Committee
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