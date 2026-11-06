📅 Nov. 10 Open Space Committee meeting in Douglas

📅 Open Space Committee meeting on Nov. 10 in Douglas

The Open Space Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 2:00 pm in the Resource Room at the Douglas Municipal Center, 29 Depot Street, Douglas, MA 01516.

Planned agenda items include:

Review of October 13, 2026 meeting minutes

meeting minutes Updates on Keevan Conservation property surveying

property surveying Mosczynski Conservation property: Black trail marking, entrance slope measurement, and opening at Manchaug St.

property: Black trail marking, entrance slope measurement, and opening at Martin Rd. Playground update (no response from CMRPC )

update (no response from ) Bridge project by Eagle Scout and BSTRA

by Eagle Scout and Questions for the Conservation Agent

Outreach to landowners and research on owner-unknown parcels

and research on owner-unknown parcels Donation account discussion

discussion Other old/new business and brainstorming not anticipated 48 hours in advance

The next meeting is planned for Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 2:00 pm (tentative).