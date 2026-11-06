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Douglas

📅 Nov. 10 Open Space Committee meeting in Douglas

8 days ago
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📅 Open Space Committee meeting on Nov. 10 in Douglas

The Open Space Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 2:00 pm in the Resource Room at the Douglas Municipal Center, 29 Depot Street, Douglas, MA 01516.

Planned agenda items include:

  • Review of October 13, 2026 meeting minutes
  • Updates on Keevan Conservation property surveying
  • Mosczynski Conservation property: Black trail marking, entrance slope measurement, and opening at Manchaug St.
  • Martin Rd. Playground update (no response from CMRPC)
  • Bridge project by Eagle Scout and BSTRA
  • Questions for the Conservation Agent
  • Outreach to landowners and research on owner-unknown parcels
  • Donation account discussion
  • Other old/new business and brainstorming not anticipated 48 hours in advance

The next meeting is planned for Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 2:00 pm (tentative).

More Info: Calendar • Open Space Committee

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