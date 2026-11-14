📅 Youth Council shares busy fall schedule of community events

The Douglas Mayor’s Youth Council met on October 19, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall to handle council business, present a Breast Cancer Awareness Proclamation, and plan fall community service.

They reviewed past minutes, talked about recent community projects and social media, and made plans to support the Salvation Army’s “Ring the Bell” effort.

Upcoming dates they highlighted include:

Kayla Day – Friday, November 6, 2026

– Youth Council Meeting – Monday, November 16, 2026, 5:00 p.m., City Hall (open to the public)

– (open to the public) Christmas Tree Lighting & Pictures with Santa – Thursday, November 19, 2026, 5:00 p.m., Atkinson Plaza

– Craft Day – Friday, November 20, 2026, Magnolia House / Magnolia Room at the Parks & Recreation Building

– Salvation Army Ring the Bell (tentative) – Saturday, November 21, 2026

– Christmas Parade – Friday, December 11, 2026, Downtown Douglas along Peterson Avenue

Everyone is welcome to attend the November 16 Youth Council meeting and join these community events.