📅 Youth–police forum on safety at Douglas City Hall

The Douglas Mayor’s Youth Council is hosting an open forum, “Protecting Our Future,” with local law enforcement on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Location: City Hall, 302 S. Madison Avenue, Douglas

Law enforcement leaders attending include:

Coffee County Sheriff Fred Cole

Douglas Police Chief Brannen Pruette

Coffee County Board of Education Police Chief Chris Elrod

The forum will focus on how youth leaders and law enforcement can work together to make Douglas safer for young people. Youth will be able to ask questions, share concerns, and offer ideas directly to these leaders, with discussion on better communication, trust, and positive relationships.

All youth, parents, educators, and community members are invited to attend.

For more information, call Deputy City Clerk/Executive Assistant Sha’Nia Smith at (912) 383-0277.