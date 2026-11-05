Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Douglas

Douglas-Coffee Chamber earns state certification

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORBDs_1Go6CDRC00

The Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce has renewed its status as a Georgia Certified Chamber through the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE), one of only 12 chambers to renew certification this year out of more than 150 in Georgia. The Chamber received the recognition at the 2026 GACCE Board Development Conference in Perry, Georgia, and Executive Director Emily Courson was also honored for five years of service to the Chamber of Commerce industry.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments