📅 Nov 7 Heritage Conservation Council planning meeting

📅 Heritage Conservation Council planning meeting Nov 7

The Heritage Conservation Council (HCC) will hold its Annual Strategic Planning Meeting on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM.

The HCC advises the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and works to protect the county’s natural and cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible.

Details so far:

Date: Saturday, Nov 7, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: TBD (to be determined)

If you have questions about this meeting, you can reach out to the Heritage Coordinator for more information, including the final location once it’s set.