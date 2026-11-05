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📅 Nov 7 Heritage Conservation Council planning meeting
7 days ago
📅 Heritage Conservation Council planning meeting Nov 7
The Heritage Conservation Council (HCC) will hold its Annual Strategic Planning Meeting on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM.
The HCC advises the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and works to protect the county’s natural and cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible.
Details so far:
- Date: Saturday, Nov 7, 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM
- Location: TBD (to be determined)
If you have questions about this meeting, you can reach out to the Heritage Coordinator for more information, including the final location once it’s set.
More Info: Heritage Conservation Council (HCC) Sat, Nov 7 202...
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