The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville / Douglas County is asking residents to become members to help support local arts education, performances, public projects, exhibits, festivals, and other creative activities in the community. Memberships help fund this non-profit’s work and come with member discounts and perks. Learn more or sign up for membership here: https://artsdouglas.org/membership/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cultural Arts Council Douglasville / Douglas County