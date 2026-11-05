Luxury trip auction to fund local arts Nov. 21

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville / Douglas County will host its "Season of Splendor" Gala & Auction on November 21 from 6–10 p.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center, featuring luxury 4-star vacation packages valued between $4,000 and $9,000 to raise money for local arts programs. Trip options include a Greece and Greek Island Odyssey and a San Francisco and Wine Country Escape in the Napa and Sonoma Valleys, and all vacations are valid for 3 years with no blackout dates, include a dedicated travel specialist, and can be extended or upgraded with additional travelers. Tickets for the gala and auction are available here: https://artsdouglas.org/gala-auction/.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cultural Arts Council Douglasville / Douglas County