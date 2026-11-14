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📢 Double Oak weekly update: meetings, water rules & charity auction
📅 Busy week in Double Oak: meetings, water rules & ways to help
Here’s what’s coming up around Double Oak:
• Town meetings at Town Hall
- Town Council: Mon, Nov 16, 2026 – 7:00 PM
- Roads Committee: Tue, Nov 17 – 4:00 PM
- Ordinance Committee: Wed, Nov 18 – 4:30 PM (Ch. 3, 10, 14) and Thu, Nov 19 – 4:00 PM (continuing review)
- Technology Committee: Wed, Nov 18 – 6:00 PM
- Annual Tree Lighting: Mon, Dec 7 – 6:00 PM, followed by Town Council at 7:00 PM
• Water use reminder – Stage 2
Cross Timbers Water is over 5 million gallons/day, mostly from sprinklers. They’re still in Stage 2 with even/odd address watering. Details at www.crosstimberswater.com. If demand stays this high, Stage 3 would cut outdoor watering to one day per week.
• Fall Charity Auction – Sat, Nov 14, 2026
At Double Oak Town Hall. Doors 6:00 PM, live auction 6:30 PM. No ticket needed, all invited.
Donate items at Town Hall Nov 11–13, 5:30–8:00 PM; donations must be in or arranged by Fri, Nov 13, 8:00 PM.
Questions or pickup: communitydowc@gmail.com / (315) 720-2610 or molly4468@gmail.com / (817) 729-0198.
• Serve your town
Apply now for Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments (volunteer roles).
• Report issues & missed pickups
Non-urgent street/sign problems: publicworks@doubleoak.texas.gov.
Missed trash/recycling: form at https://doubleoak.texas.gov/waste-pickup-report and call Republic Services.
• Trivia fun
Email your answer to townhall@doubleoak.texas.gov with subject “Trivia Contest” for a chance at bragging rights.
More Info: Friday Update 11/13/26 — Town of Double Oak
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