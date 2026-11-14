📅 Busy week in Double Oak: meetings, water rules & ways to help

Here’s what’s coming up around Double Oak:

• Town meetings at Town Hall

Town Council: Mon, Nov 16, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Roads Committee: Tue, Nov 17 – 4:00 PM

Ordinance Committee: Wed, Nov 18 – 4:30 PM (Ch. 3, 10, 14) and Thu, Nov 19 – 4:00 PM (continuing review)

(Ch. 3, 10, 14) and (continuing review) Technology Committee: Wed, Nov 18 – 6:00 PM

Annual Tree Lighting: Mon, Dec 7 – 6:00 PM, followed by Town Council at 7:00 PM

• Water use reminder – Stage 2

Cross Timbers Water is over 5 million gallons/day, mostly from sprinklers. They’re still in Stage 2 with even/odd address watering. Details at www.crosstimberswater.com. If demand stays this high, Stage 3 would cut outdoor watering to one day per week.

• Fall Charity Auction – Sat, Nov 14, 2026

At Double Oak Town Hall. Doors 6:00 PM, live auction 6:30 PM. No ticket needed, all invited.

Donate items at Town Hall Nov 11–13, 5:30–8:00 PM; donations must be in or arranged by Fri, Nov 13, 8:00 PM.

Questions or pickup: communitydowc@gmail.com / (315) 720-2610 or molly4468@gmail.com / (817) 729-0198.

• Serve your town

Apply now for Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments (volunteer roles).

• Report issues & missed pickups

Non-urgent street/sign problems: publicworks@doubleoak.texas.gov.

Missed trash/recycling: form at https://doubleoak.texas.gov/waste-pickup-report and call Republic Services.

• Trivia fun

Email your answer to townhall@doubleoak.texas.gov with subject “Trivia Contest” for a chance at bragging rights.