Dothan’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands and seeing the finished product. Here are several active openings worth a look.

Employer: Air Distribution Technologies, Inc.

Air Distribution Technologies, Inc. Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with HVAC sheet metal from start to finish: measuring, cutting, bending, and installing ductwork and other components. You’ll read blueprints, use hand and power tools, and handle welding or other joining methods while keeping quality and safety tight.

Employer: Air Distribution Technologies, Inc.

Air Distribution Technologies, Inc. Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on welding role using MIG to build and assemble parts, including flanging pipe and wall fittings. Good fit if you can read a tape, set up a welder, and want steady factory-style work with no special licenses required.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Dothan, AL (mobile at client sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail cars on the go—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection—right at customers’ homes or workplaces. Best for someone with their own detailing gear, strong attention to detail, and a customer-service mindset.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.55–$53.48 per hour

Flat-rate RV tech role doing diagnostics and repairs across electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliances. Comes with a wide benefits package and suits someone with at least a year of service tech or related experience who doesn’t mind weekend or holiday work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and some basic skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.