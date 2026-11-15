undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚧 Dothan, AL Construction Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Roles
Dothan’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands and seeing the finished product. Here are several active openings worth a look.
Sheet Metal Mechanic
- Employer: Air Distribution Technologies, Inc.
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with HVAC sheet metal from start to finish: measuring, cutting, bending, and installing ductwork and other components. You’ll read blueprints, use hand and power tools, and handle welding or other joining methods while keeping quality and safety tight.
Welder
- Employer: Air Distribution Technologies, Inc.
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on welding role using MIG to build and assemble parts, including flanging pipe and wall fittings. Good fit if you can read a tape, set up a welder, and want steady factory-style work with no special licenses required.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Dothan, AL (mobile at client sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Detail cars on the go—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection—right at customers’ homes or workplaces. Best for someone with their own detailing gear, strong attention to detail, and a customer-service mindset.
Service Technician (RV)
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $22.55–$53.48 per hour
Flat-rate RV tech role doing diagnostics and repairs across electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliances. Comes with a wide benefits package and suits someone with at least a year of service tech or related experience who doesn’t mind weekend or holiday work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and some basic skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.