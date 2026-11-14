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🛒 Dothan Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Dothan’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options whether you want a starter job or a long‑term path. Here are a few customer‑facing roles hiring around town.
Cashier Part Time
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front‑of‑store role where you handle checkout, returns, and help customers leave happy. Comes with flexible schedules, health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount for eligible employees.
Store Manager Trainee - Bench
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 5862 Co Road 203, Dothan, AL 36301
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Training role that prepares you to run your own Dollar Tree store. Good fit if you want management experience, like leading a team, and are ready to learn all parts of store operations.
Convenience Store Associate
- Employer: HOME OIL COMPANY
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $9.00 – $11.00 per hour
Customer‑facing role where you ring up sales, stock shelves, and keep the store and pumps clean. Offers paid time off, flexible shifts (day, night, overnight), and a close‑knit team feel.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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