Dothan’s sales scene is hot right now, especially for folks who like commission and being out talking to people. If you’re driven and don’t mind working for big checks, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ first year (uncapped commission)

Work a hybrid sales role with a protected territory, selling maintenance and repair products for a 100+ year old, family-owned national distributor. You’ll build relationships, cold call, demo products, and follow a proven sales system, with uncapped earnings plus medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), and deferred comp.

Employer: Alchemy

Alchemy Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $2,000–$5,000 per week (performance-based)

Door-to-door outside sales role selling high-speed fiber optic internet to homeowners. Great fit if you’re competitive, like working independently, and want your pay directly tied to your performance in a fast-growing tech space.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Estimated Total Compensation: $50,000–$150,000/year

Sell RVs and the outdoor lifestyle with a mix of base hourly pay plus commission to start, then move to 100% commission if you choose. You’ll guide customers through the full RV buying process and get access to PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, discounts, and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles nearby or room to grow into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.