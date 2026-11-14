Dothan has some solid driving jobs right now, from steady weekday routes to flexible Amazon delivery shifts. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: CJ Schwan's

CJ Schwan's Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $57,000–$59,000 per year (base + commission)

Weekday route with early mornings and mid-afternoon finish. You’ll drive a CDL Class B truck, deliver frozen foods (Red Baron, Mrs. Smith’s, etc.), build store displays, and grow sales. Comes with health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, uniform & footwear allowance, and clear paths to advance.

Employer: TJ Supreme Management Company (Amazon DSP)

Location: Amazon Warehouse – 523 Kelley Dr, Dothan, AL

Type: Seasonal, full-time or part-time

Pay: $22.25–$23.00 per hour

Veteran-owned Amazon partner hiring for the busy season. Drive a company van, deliver packages on 10-hour routes, and work 4 days/week (full-time) or 2–3 days/week (part-time) with flexible scheduling, paid training, and PTO for eligible staff. Strong seasonal drivers may be offered a permanent full-time spot.

Employer: Amazon Delivery Service Provider (DSP)

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: In-person driving role

Pay: From $22.25 per hour

Drive Amazon-branded cargo vans, handle deliveries, and help in the warehouse when needed. This role focuses on safe driving, heavy lifting, and customer service, with health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and a flexible schedule. Great if you want steady hours plus benefits in a fast-paced setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on shifts and schedules are often flexible once you talk to the hiring team.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.