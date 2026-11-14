Dothan’s healthcare scene is busy right now — from travel techs to clinic roles and physician openings, there’s a little bit of everything on the table.

Here are several solid options if you work in healthcare and want to stay (or land) in Dothan, AL.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts (7A–3P) starting 12/14/2026

40 hrs/week, starting Pay: $3,272 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

This cath lab tech contract comes with aggressive pay packages, day-1 medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lots of extra perks like CEUs and license assistance. Ideal if you have 1+ year cath lab experience and want strong support plus top travel rates.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role)

(hospital-employed role) Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time, Outpatient

Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:00–4:30, Fri 7:00–12:00

Join a well-established primary care team with 3 PCPs and 3 NPs, seeing about 18–20 patients/day at a single site with in-house lab and radiology. Uses Epic EMR, has academic ties and residency programs, and CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview logistics.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a second link; role details are the same.)

Employer: CompHealth (private GI group)

(private GI group) Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Pay: Guaranteed base up to $550,000 + RVU production; partners commonly exceed $1M/year within ~5 years

Join a 12-physician GI group with about 3 procedure days + 1.5 clinic days/week and office closing at noon on Fridays. Only 2 weeks of call per year thanks to GI hospitalists, plus partnership after 2 years with ownership in the ASC and clinic real estate, advanced endoscopy options (EUS, ERCP training), and loan repayment help.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Dothan, AL (multiple sites in region)

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: Nights, Mon–Thu, rotating 6:00 PM–6:00 AM and 9:00 PM–6:00 AM , 40 hrs/week

Nights, Mon–Thu, rotating and , 40 hrs/week Pay: $2,067 per week (plus potential stipends)

Work high-acuity CT nights doing head, neck, thorax, spine, abdomen, pelvis, and interventional procedures under a radiologist. Requires 2+ years CT experience, ARRT registration, and state license; great if you like autonomy and night-shift differentials.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Travel RN, 13-week contract

Specialty: ICU – Intensive Care Unit

Schedule: 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts

, Pay: $1,744 per week (estimated; varies with stipends and distance)

ICU travelers get day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid private housing options, travel and licensure reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support. Good fit if you want steady nights, guaranteed hours, and a well-known travel agency behind you.

Employer: SEC Clinical Research (SEC Lung)

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time, On-site

Schedule: Typically Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM (occasional nights/weekends)

Typically (occasional nights/weekends) Pay: $17–$19 per hour

Hands-on research role helping run clinical trials: vitals, ECGs, spirometry, phlebotomy, sample processing, and data entry in cloud systems. You’ll need an active CMA or LPN, 2+ years clinical experience, and an eye for detail; great if you’re curious about research but still want direct patient contact.

Employer: Southeast Health

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Support the hospital’s 340B Drug Pricing Program with data analysis, split-billing oversight, self-audits, eligibility checks, and performance reporting. Requires AL Pharmacy Tech license + national certification and at least 1 year as a tech or in data analytics; ideal if you like Excel, compliance, and behind-the-scenes impact.

Employer: Southeast Health

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Part-time (0.6 FTE), Per Diem, Day shift

Bonus: $6,000 sign-on bonus

Perform M-Mode, 2D, TEE assistance, Doppler, and stress echoes, then upload studies for cardiologist review. Requires formal sonography training, RCS/ARDMS (RDCS) within 1 year, and BCLS; good for echo techs who want a stable hospital role with varied exams and some call.

Employer: Southeast Health

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Per Diem, Day shift (0.2 FTE)

Work in a urology clinic doing rooming, vitals, med reconciliation, and direct patient care within CMA scope. You’ll need to be a Certified Medical Assistant, pass a pharmacology exam, and be comfortable with EMR charting and basic office tech; nice option if you want flexible clinic hours.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh — Dothan roles tend to move fast once the right candidate shows up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.