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🍽️ Dothan AL Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now
Dothan’s food scene is busy and hiring across all levels, from first jobs to seasoned chefs. If you like fast‑paced work and friendly teams, these local spots are worth a look.
Team Member
- Employer: Captain D's
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Front-line role where you’re the face of the brand, serving guests and keeping things moving. Offers flexible schedules, 50% meal discount on shift, health benefits for eligible staff, paid training, and clear growth paths (many GMs started as team members). Must be 14+ and able to work evenings/weekends.
Assistant Manager (05876) – 4388 Montgomery Hwy
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead store shifts, manage costs, inventory, cash, and staff, and keep service running smoothly. Good fit if you like responsibility and want a management career path (many move up to GM or franchise owner). Expect lots of time on your feet, some heavy lifting, and a fast pace.
Kitchen Leader
- Employer: P.S. Taco Company
- Location: Dothan, AL 36303
- Type: Full-time / Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour (based on experience)
Hands-on back-of-house leader role in a busy taco kitchen. You’ll guide the team, handle prep, line cooking, expediting, training, and inventory, and keep food quality and safety high. Comes with employee discounts, flexible schedule, paid training, and room to grow into Shift Leader or Assistant Manager.
Team Member – Cottonwood Corners
- Employer: GOLDFINGERS
- Location: 1604 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301
- Type: Full-time / Part-time
- Pay: $10.00 – $14.00 per hour
Front-of-house role focused on friendly service, great food, and a positive attitude. Offers a fun work environment, flexible scheduling, employee discount, and paid training. Good option if you like talking with guests and want to build work experience with a growing local brand.
Executive Chef – East Alabama Market
- Employer: Compass Group USA / Morrison Healthcare
- Location: East Alabama market (based in Dothan, AL)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Senior culinary leadership role running a high-volume operation with focus on menu creation, team leadership, food quality, and cost control. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid time off and more) and a more predictable schedule than many restaurants, plus growth within a large national company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume, pick a couple that fit your schedule and experience, and apply this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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