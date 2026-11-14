Dothan’s food scene is busy and hiring across all levels, from first jobs to seasoned chefs. If you like fast‑paced work and friendly teams, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Captain D's

Captain D's Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Front-line role where you’re the face of the brand, serving guests and keeping things moving. Offers flexible schedules, 50% meal discount on shift, health benefits for eligible staff, paid training, and clear growth paths (many GMs started as team members). Must be 14+ and able to work evenings/weekends.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead store shifts, manage costs, inventory, cash, and staff, and keep service running smoothly. Good fit if you like responsibility and want a management career path (many move up to GM or franchise owner). Expect lots of time on your feet, some heavy lifting, and a fast pace.

Employer: P.S. Taco Company

Location: Dothan, AL 36303

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour (based on experience)

Hands-on back-of-house leader role in a busy taco kitchen. You’ll guide the team, handle prep, line cooking, expediting, training, and inventory, and keep food quality and safety high. Comes with employee discounts, flexible schedule, paid training, and room to grow into Shift Leader or Assistant Manager.

Employer: GOLDFINGERS

Location: 1604 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $14.00 per hour

Front-of-house role focused on friendly service, great food, and a positive attitude. Offers a fun work environment, flexible scheduling, employee discount, and paid training. Good option if you like talking with guests and want to build work experience with a growing local brand.

Employer: Compass Group USA / Morrison Healthcare

Location: East Alabama market (based in Dothan, AL)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior culinary leadership role running a high-volume operation with focus on menu creation, team leadership, food quality, and cost control. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid time off and more) and a more predictable schedule than many restaurants, plus growth within a large national company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume, pick a couple that fit your schedule and experience, and apply this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.