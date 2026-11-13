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📋 Dothan AL Admin & Clerical – Multiple Front Desk & Office Roles
Dothan has a nice mix of medical and small-business office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized and like helping people face to face.
Below are several admin and front desk roles hiring in Dothan, AL – from hospitals to a dog grooming shop.
Program Scheduler
Employer: VITAS Healthcare
Location: Dothan, AL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced scheduling role in hospice care. You’ll handle new referrals, book same-day or next-available appointments, answer calls, and keep records accurate while working closely with admissions and sales teams. Needs 2+ years in medical terminology, admin, business office, or call center and strong computer skills.
Receptionist
Employer: Bobbi's Barks and Bubbles
Location: Dothan, AL
Type: Part-time
Salary: From $9.00/hour
Front desk role at a busy dog grooming shop. You’ll greet clients, answer phones, schedule, check pets in and out, take payments, and help with light cleaning. Hours are Mon–Fri, 6:45am–1:00pm – great if you love dogs and want mornings only.
HIM Administrative Assistant
Employer: Southeast Health
Location: Dothan, AL
Type: Full-time, Day shift
Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based role supporting the Health Information Management department. You’ll process medical record requests, track denials, prepare reports, help with projects, and protect patient privacy under HIPAA. High school diploma required; healthcare or HIM coursework/experience is a plus.
Receptionist – Dothan Surgical Services
Employer: Flowers Hospital
Location: Dothan, AL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front desk position greeting patients and visitors at a surgical practice. You’ll answer and route calls, handle basic clerical work, keep the reception area tidy, and help with scheduling and office supplies. Open to candidates with 0–2 years of customer service or office experience.
Front Desk Receptionist
Employer: Elite DNA Behavioral Health
Location: Dothan, AL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, plus full benefits (per listing)
Busy behavioral health office role where you’re the main front desk contact. You’ll welcome patients, schedule and confirm appointments, handle calls, check insurance, collect co-pays, and support smooth patient flow. Requires HS diploma/GED and 1 year of medical office experience; Spanish bilingual is preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying – admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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