Dothan has a nice mix of medical and small-business office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized and like helping people face to face.

Below are several admin and front desk roles hiring in Dothan, AL – from hospitals to a dog grooming shop.

Employer: VITAS Healthcare

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced scheduling role in hospice care. You’ll handle new referrals, book same-day or next-available appointments, answer calls, and keep records accurate while working closely with admissions and sales teams. Needs 2+ years in medical terminology, admin, business office, or call center and strong computer skills.

Employer: Bobbi's Barks and Bubbles

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $9.00/hour

Front desk role at a busy dog grooming shop. You’ll greet clients, answer phones, schedule, check pets in and out, take payments, and help with light cleaning. Hours are Mon–Fri, 6:45am–1:00pm – great if you love dogs and want mornings only.

Employer: Southeast Health

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role supporting the Health Information Management department. You’ll process medical record requests, track denials, prepare reports, help with projects, and protect patient privacy under HIPAA. High school diploma required; healthcare or HIM coursework/experience is a plus.

Employer: Flowers Hospital

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk position greeting patients and visitors at a surgical practice. You’ll answer and route calls, handle basic clerical work, keep the reception area tidy, and help with scheduling and office supplies. Open to candidates with 0–2 years of customer service or office experience.

Employer: Elite DNA Behavioral Health

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus full benefits (per listing)

Busy behavioral health office role where you’re the main front desk contact. You’ll welcome patients, schedule and confirm appointments, handle calls, check insurance, collect co-pays, and support smooth patient flow. Requires HS diploma/GED and 1 year of medical office experience; Spanish bilingual is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying – admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.