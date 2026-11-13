Dothan has a steady flow of hands-on jobs for people who like to stay busy and keep places running smoothly. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring right now.

Employer: Flowers Hospital

Flowers Hospital Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed You’ll keep patient rooms, halls, and common areas clean and safe in a hospital setting, including floor care and handling trash/biohazard materials. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can be on your feet, and want steady hospital work.

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, some overtime)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead the maintenance team, troubleshoot mechanical/electrical issues, manage preventive maintenance, and handle safety and compliance. Ideal if you have industrial maintenance experience and want a leadership role with a set weekday schedule.

Employer: LaQuinta Inn & Suites

Location: Dothan, AL (3593 Ross Clark Circle)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week, on-site)

Salary: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour

Handle general hotel maintenance, including plumbing, electrical, and HVAC, plus guest repair requests. You apply in person at the front desk and ask for the manager, so this is great if you like face-to-face hiring and steady hotel work.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting $12.50 – $18.23 per hour

Keep the travel center clean, including restrooms, showers, and trash pickup, plus light repairs. Comes with weekly pay, fuel discount, free daily meals, and chances to learn other roles in the store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.