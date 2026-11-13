Dothan’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from local firms to national brands. If you’re good with people and like performance-based pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Remote (hiring in Dothan, AL )

(hiring in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (no income caps mentioned)

High-intensity closing role: you get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch. Best fit if you’re a proven closer who wants to focus on conversion, with support from a national LO team and a wide lender/product mix.

Employer: Dunn Benefits Group

Location: Dothan, AL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000 per year (commission-based)

Veteran-owned consulting firm with strong earning potential tied to the business you write. You’ll prospect, build relationships, and sell tailored benefits solutions, with training, coaching, health/vision/dental insurance, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil family)

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + incentives)

Field sales role selling residential pest control services while inspecting homes and advising customers. Comes with benefits starting Day 1, company vehicle and gas card, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and lots of room to grow inside a global brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.