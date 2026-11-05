🍽️ Dothan Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Dothan’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and friendly faces, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dakota Coffee Works

Dakota Coffee Works Location: Dothan, AL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $8.00/hour + tips , pay based on experience and negotiable

, pay based on experience and negotiable Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Local coffee shop that’s been around for over 20 years, serving fresh roasted coffee and light pastries. You’ll open the café, greet customers, keep things clean, and work both day and night shifts; customer service experience is required, barista experience is a plus.

Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location (weekly pay; see posting for details)

(weekly pay; see posting for details) Benefits: Competitive pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, career advancement opportunities

Back-of-house role keeping dishes, kitchen tools, and work areas clean and safe so the restaurant can run smoothly. Good fit if you like staying busy, don’t mind getting a little wet, and want steady hours with a national restaurant brand.

Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location (see posting for details)

(see posting for details) Benefits: Competitive pay with weekly checks, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, career advancement opportunities

Front-of-house role greeting guests, seating them, and helping keep guest areas clean and moving smoothly. Great if you’re friendly, organized, and like being the first smile people see when they walk in.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.