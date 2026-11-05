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🚌 Dothan Transportation Jobs With Multiple Flexible Driving Roles
Dothan has a steady flow of driving work right now, from classic pizza runs to auto parts and package routes. If you like being on the road, there are a few solid ways to earn extra cash here.
Delivery Driver (05876) – 4388 Montgomery Hwy
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Avg $14–$18 per hour (including tips and mileage), weekly pay, tips and mileage paid daily
High-energy, people-friendly role where you’re mostly on your own once you hit the road. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule to work around school, family, or another job, with room to grow into management.
Hub Driver – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to shops and stores, then help customers in the store between runs. No CDL needed, but you must be 21+ with a valid license, able to lift parts, and open to a flexible schedule including some mornings, nights, and weekends.
Cargo Van Owner-Operator – Walmart Delivery Routes
- Employer: Stitch Trucks LLC
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Type: 1099 Contract (independent contractor)
- Pay: $225–$250 per completed route (per day), flat rate per route
- Start: Expected November 11, 2026
Last-mile Walmart package routes for owner-operators who already have a cargo or Sprinter van and commercial auto insurance. Good option if you want route-based pay, flexible days, and potential ongoing work beyond peak season.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on hours and routes often get worked out with the manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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