🚌 Dothan Transportation Jobs With Multiple Flexible Driving Roles

Dothan has a steady flow of driving work right now, from classic pizza runs to auto parts and package routes. If you like being on the road, there are a few solid ways to earn extra cash here.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Avg $14–$18 per hour (including tips and mileage), weekly pay, tips and mileage paid daily

High-energy, people-friendly role where you’re mostly on your own once you hit the road. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule to work around school, family, or another job, with room to grow into management.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to shops and stores, then help customers in the store between runs. No CDL needed, but you must be 21+ with a valid license, able to lift parts, and open to a flexible schedule including some mornings, nights, and weekends.

Employer: Stitch Trucks LLC

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: 1099 Contract (independent contractor)

(independent contractor) Pay: $225–$250 per completed route (per day) , flat rate per route

, flat rate per route Start: Expected November 11, 2026

Last-mile Walmart package routes for owner-operators who already have a cargo or Sprinter van and commercial auto insurance. Good option if you want route-based pay, flexible days, and potential ongoing work beyond peak season.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on hours and routes often get worked out with the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.