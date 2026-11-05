🛒 Dothan Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Dothan’s retail scene is busy right now, with salons, big box stores, and wireless brands all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-end salon role inside Ulta, focused on cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more. You’ll build a book of loyal guests, hit weekly sales goals, and stay on top of new beauty trends. Cosmetology license and prior salon experience are required.

Employer: 2020 Companies (Walmart Wireless Sales Program)

2020 Companies (Walmart Wireless Sales Program) Location: Walmart 2534 – Dothan, AL 36301

Type: Full-time

Estimated Earnings: $800–$1,000 weekly (base + uncapped commission)

Retail wireless sales inside Walmart—no cold calling or door-to-door. Paid training, base pay plus commission, health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and raises possible every 6 months. Requires a high school diploma and about 6 months of sales/retail/telecom/marketing experience.

(Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role as above.)

Employer: Office Depot OfficeMax

Office Depot OfficeMax Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Part-time (Team Lead)

Pay Range: $9.44 – $15.68/hour (or higher if required by local minimum wage)

Part-time leadership role helping run the store, support the team, and take care of customers. Offers access to 401(k) with match, discounts, DailyPay, and some PTO and wellness benefits even for part-timers.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.