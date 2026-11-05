📋 Dothan Admin & Clerical: Multiple Front Desk Roles Hiring

Dothan’s healthcare offices are busy and growing, which means more front desk and registration help is needed. If you like organizing details and helping patients feel at ease, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Flowers Hospital

Flowers Hospital Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first stop for patients in the Wound Care Center, handling check-in, scheduling, and insurance details. This role is a good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and want to build experience in a hospital setting.

Highlights:

Verify insurance, collect co-pays, and keep patient records accurate and complete

Work closely with nurses, doctors, and families to keep visits running smoothly

0–2 years of healthcare registration, scheduling, or front desk experience required

of healthcare registration, scheduling, or front desk experience required Post-secondary training in medical or healthcare office is preferred, but not required

Employer: AQUA Dermatology / Surgical Dermatology Group

Location: Dothan, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a busy dermatology office where you’ll greet patients, manage appointments, and help with payments and records. Great if you enjoy a steady office routine, friendly patient contact, and want long-term growth in medical admin.

Highlights:

Check patients in and out, answer phones, and verify health benefits

Keep the front desk stocked, tidy, and running smoothly

Benefits after 30 days: medical, dental, vision; 401(k) after 90 days

medical, dental, vision; PTO: 10 days in year one, 15 days after your first year

10 days in year one, Requirements: High school diploma; strong customer service; 1–2 years medical reception preferred

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and healthcare offices often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.