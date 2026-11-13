Credit: Illustrations: Isabela Humphrey; Design: Dorm Therapy Credit: Illustrations: Isabela Humphrey; Design: Dorm Therapy

This article is part of Best Break Ever, a collection of stories designed to help you travel in style and relax to the max over college break. Have the coziest time off!

Spending time with friends always makes the cold winter days feel a little bit warmer. I love making plans with my college friends and always look forward to reuniting with my hometown pals over winter break, but as the days get colder and shorter, it becomes way too tempting to just stay inside and do nothing. Coming up with fun things to do in the winter definitely takes a little extra creativity.

If you’ve ever sat around for an hour trying to make plans that don’t involve freezing outside, you’re not alone. The good news? I brainstormed for you and thought of plenty of exciting ways to entertain yourself in the winter. Whether you’re in the dorms or home for break, here are 20 cozy, low-effort ideas to keep your hangouts fun all season long.

Credit: Photo: Christopher Testani; Prop Styling: Carla Gonzalez Hart; Nails: Mamie Onishi; Pouf: Courtesy of Aelfie; Blanket: Courtesy of Happy Habitat Credit: Photo: Christopher Testani; Prop Styling: Carla Gonzalez Hart; Nails: Mamie Onishi; Pouf: Courtesy of Aelfie; Blanket: Courtesy of Happy Habitat

1. Host a Garland-Making Night

Retro paper garlands are super easy to make (just cut strips of paper and staple them together to form a chain), and they create such a fun atmosphere — not just for the holidays, either! I’ve seen people on my feeds making them to decorate for parties or simply to spice up their living spaces. Invite your friends over, put on some music, and get to work making paper garlands! It’s a fun, inexpensive craft, and doing it together makes the repetitive process feel a lot less tedious.

2. Start a New Show With Your Friends

Gather your friends and choose a new show to watch together! You can all decide on a day of the week to watch a few episodes and take turns hosting watch parties in your rooms. Bonus points if you choose a show with lots of seasons — that just means more watch parties! Some of my favorite recommendations include The Vampire Diaries, Gilmore Girls, New Girl, and Teen Wolf.

3. Have an At-Home Yoga Night (or Any Workout!)

Winter is definitely the season of hibernation — the darkness and cold make it easy to stay inside all day and barely move your body. But exercise can actually help combat the winter blues. So, why not invite your friends over to work out with you? All you need is enough room for a couple of yoga mats! Choose a workout video from YouTube, and get moving.

4. Stage a Fashion Show with Your Friends

This is the perfect opportunity to gather your friends and get a little creative. You can each put together a look using what you already have in your closets, or take it a step further by styling each other. Add color schemes, styling challenges, or time limits to make things more interesting. You could even set up a makeshift runway and rate each other’s looks! It’s a fun, low-effort way to get creative and spend time together indoors this winter.

Credit: Photo: Erik Bernstein; Prop Styling: Thomas Hoerup, Vicky Wasik Credit: Photo: Erik Bernstein; Prop Styling: Thomas Hoerup, Vicky Wasik

5. Have a Board Game Night

This is a classic! Invite your friends over for a game night and have everyone bring their favorite board game. You could take turns hosting each week, letting the host choose the game for the night. Put on some music, set out a snack or two, and enjoy a little friendly competition! It’s a simple, inexpensive way to spend quality time with your friends while staying cozy indoors this winter.

6. Compete in a Friendly Bake-Off

If you have access to an oven, this is a must! Baking a sweet treat with your friends is a fun way to spend an afternoon or an evening, and the end result is something delicious. Boxed mixes keep things easy, or you can take it a step further and make something from scratch. To make things more interesting, split into small teams and have a friendly baking competition. Create challenges, set time limits, or simply see who can make the best baked good!

7. Have a Karaoke Night

All you need for an incredible karaoke night is a device to play music and display lyrics. You can pull up karaoke videos on YouTube from your laptop or use a TV for a larger screen. It’s super simple and really fun! Invite your friends over and get ready to sing your hearts out. Have everyone perform their favorite song, whether it’s a solo or a group performance.

8. Have a DIY Photo Shoot

Want to spend time with friends and upgrade your Instagram? Set up a photo shoot in your room and invite your friends over. You can create a backdrop by hanging a patterned sheet on the wall or rearranging your room so you can pose in front of your favorite posters, then lay out props and change outfits. You could use your phone camera, or for a more vintage vibe, invest in a Camp Snap camera or try making an at-home photo booth using this aesthetic website!

9. Enjoy an Après-Ski Day

No need to go skiing to relish in a cozy afternoon of lounging around and drinking hot cocoa with your friends. If you’re up for it, you could bundle up, grab your friends, find some sleds and a nearby hill, and go on a little sledding adventure first! It’ll make warming up afterward feel even more relaxing.

10. Have a Craft Night

Gather whatever craft supplies you have lying around and invite your friends over for a night of doing fun, hands-on projects. Collaging is always a good option. You don’t need anything fancy: just paper, glue, scissors, and some old magazines. If you’re short on paper supplies, you can also try making your own digital collage (and turn it into a cute phone wallpaper!). Some other fun craft ideas include making patchwork T-shirts or felt name pennants for your door, or decorating your own hair clips. It’s the perfect way to get crafty and spend some quality time with your friends!

Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Prop Styling: Tom Hoerup Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Prop Styling: Tom Hoerup

11. Try a New Gift Exchange

Skip the usual “Secret Santa” and try a “Favorite Things” party, where each person brings a small item they love — like a lip gloss, face mask, or snack — to give to everyone else. It’s a playful way to share your go-to products with the people you care about.



For another twist on your typical gift exchange, try the “Big Four” method. This one is similar to Secret Santa, but with four categories: something the person needs, something they want, something that reminds you of them, and something in their favorite color. It’s a thoughtful, personal way to give gifts, and a heartwarming idea to add to your list of things to do in the winter.

12. Throw a PowerPoint Party

If you’re looking for a fun and unique thing to do in the winter with your friends, spice up your usual hangout with a PowerPoint party! The concept is simple: Each guest prepares a short presentation on whatever they want, and then they usually present it hooked up to a big-screen TV. Keep everyone’s topic a secret for an extra surprise factor. Grab some snacks, gather your friends, and get ready to learn about all kinds of topics — from “My Hot Takes on Dancing With the Stars” to “Why I Love Molecular Chemistry.” The possibilities are endless!

Credit: Joe Lingeman Credit: Joe Lingeman

13. Embark on a Cafe Crawl

Who says winter has to be all about being stuck inside with Netflix and fuzzy blankets? For a breath of fresh air, grab your friends, bundle up, and head out for a cafe crawl! Make a list of your favorite coffee shops and cafes (or ones you’ve been wanting to try) and spend an hour or two at each location, sipping drinks and rating your favorites. You can also pack a deck of cards or another quiet table game to up the fun factor.

Sitting inside a warm, inviting cafe is the perfect time to catch up and laugh with friends. It’s a charming thing to do in the winter — and honestly, nothing beats a piping-hot latte on a chilly day. If you don’t want to have too much caffeine in one day, you could also break it up over a weekend and try a couple of spots each day.

14. Go for a Winter Color Walk

From snow-covered lawns to salty sidewalks, the colors in nature can seem to get a little dull in the winter. But if you really look, you can still find colorful moments everywhere you go (think: holiday decorations!). If you’re not afraid of the cold, bundle up and grab your friends for a winter color walk. Pick a color together and challenge yourselves to spot it everywhere, from front doors, to gloves and scarves, or even coffee cups during your stroll. It’s a playful way to make walking more fun, stay active, and spark conversation with your friends. It’s a free way to turn a chilly day into a mini adventure.

15. Work Through Your TBR List with a Readathon

Book-lovers, this one’s for you! There’s nothing cozier than curling up with a good book while the temperatures drop outside. Why not get all your friends involved and start a mini book club? Gather your favorite snacks and drinks and whatever books you’re currently reading, and invite your besties over for a day of uninterrupted reading (aka bliss!). You can all read the same book and discuss it together, or read independently and share the juiciest moments as you go.



A fun way to kick off your readathon is with a bookmark-making craft night. You could even make it a whole weekend event where you DIY bookmarks on Saturday and have an all-day readathon on Sunday!

16. Host Your Friends for Dinner

Going out to eat together is always a lovely way to spend time with friends, but hosting a dinner at home is an inexpensive twist, and a perfect thing to do in the winter. It doesn’t have to be a full-out dinner party, but to make the evening extra fun you can turn it into a themed night and dress up to match. If you don’t fancy yourself a college chef, no worries: You can always order takeout or simply heat up some delicious frozen pizzas, or try making one of these low-lift dorm food ideas.

Credit: Photo: Christopher Testani; Prop Styling: Carla Gonzalez Hart; Nails: Mamie Onishi Credit: Photo: Christopher Testani; Prop Styling: Carla Gonzalez Hart; Nails: Mamie Onishi

17. Soothe Yourself with a Self-Care Night

Assemble all of your nail polish, face masks, and other spa supplies, and get ready for a night of pampering. It’s a great way to chat, laugh, and relax together while taking a little time for yourself. Put on a soothing playlist and sip on some herbal tea for added spa-like vibes.

18. Vibe Out with an Album Listening Party

Grab your friends and pick a new album (or a nostalgic favorite, or a no-skips album you haven’t gotten the chance to hear yet) to listen to together from start to finish. Chat, dissect lyrics, or just vibe to the music! It’s a free, fun thing to do in the winter and a great way to discover new tunes. Toss in some cozy blankets and a warm drink, and you’ve got the perfect winter hangout.

19. Host a Clothing Swap

Declutter your closet, refresh your wardrobe, and spend quality time with friends with an at-home clothing swap! Everyone brings items they no longer wear and trades them for something “new” from someone else. It’s a fun day of hanging out, trying on outfits, and leaving with fresh pieces for your next look, all while giving your closet a little winter refresh.

20. Cozy Up for a Movie Night (or Day!)

Finally, a timeless way to spend a chilly winter day: a movie marathon. Watching a feel-good film with your besties is a classic, low-key way to spend time together. Need some watch-list inspo? Check out this list of cozy movies to watch. If you can’t pick just one film and have a day with no other plans, try re-creating this TikTok trend that turns a simple movie night into a full-day marathon. Just grab your popcorn, pull out your comfiest blanket, and prepare to update your Letterboxd.