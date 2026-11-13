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98 Cute & Funny Holiday Instagram Captions to Use All Season Long
By Mia Diamond,9 days ago
It’s officially time to bust out your ugly holiday sweater from the back of your closet and put ultra-festive playlists on repeat. The smell of hot cocoa lingers in the air, and even the vicious campus squirrels are a bit better behaved (to get on the nice list, of course). There’s only one thing left to do before the sleigh bells stop ringing: Post about your wintry festivities with the cutest holiday Instagram captions.
Whether you’re humble-bragging about hitting the slopes, soft-launching a new cuddle buddy, or showcasing your favorite holiday ’fit, there’s a seasonal caption that’ll make your post feel extra jolly.
Christmas & Holiday Song Lyric Instagram Captions
- “All I want for Christmas is you.” —Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
- “I’ma be under the mistletoe.” —Justin Bieber, “Mistletoe”
- “’Tis the damn season.” —Taylor Swift, “‘Tis the Damn Season”
- “I’ma get a puppy for Hanukkah.” —Daveed Diggs, “Puppy for Hanukkah”
- “It’s a celebration, get ready for the holi- holi- holidays!” —Meghan Trainor, “Holidays (feat. Earth, Wind & Fire)”
- “So much fun-ukah to celebrate Chanukah.” —Adam Sandler, “The Chanukah Song”
- “How much fun it’s gonna be together this Christmas.” —Donny Hathaway, “This Christmas”
- “Have a holly, jolly Christmas; it’s the best time of the year.” —Burl Ives, “Holly Jolly Christmas”
- “Just imagine that we’re laughing in my cabin, chilling by the fireside.” —Ariana Grande, “Winter Things”
- “DJ, play a Christmas song; I wanna be dancing all night long.” —Cher, “DJ Play a Christmas Song”
- “It’s a wonderful feeling; feel the love in the room from the floor to the ceiling.” —*NSYNC, “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”
- “Let’s make the whole year Christmas.” —Sabrina Carpenter, “Christmas the Whole Year Round”
- “I’ve been patient and merry and kind, and I’ve been waiting a really long time.” —Olivia Rodrigo, “Take Me Home (4 Christmas)”
- “We gon’ have the best Christmas that ever existed.” —RuPaul, “Hey Sis, It’s Christmas”
Funny Christmas & Holiday Instagram Captions
- Captain of the nice list this year!
- Resting Grinch face.
- I’m only a morning person on December 25.
- I’m gonna need more whipped cream on that hot cocoa, please!
- If you saw me peeking at presents, no you didn’t.
- I even impressed myself with my ice skating skills.
- *Me secretly adding Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” to the family caroling list.*
- Hanging exactly one ornament 100% counts as decorating the tree.
- You can wear pajamas all day as long as they’re festive!
- Good thing I packed my eight best ‘fits.
- I’m gonna miss having candy cane breakfast when I’m back to school.
- Seligh-ed all my holiday looks!
Flirty Holiday Instagram Captions
- Sugar, spice, and everything nice.
- Dear Santa, I can explain …
- Shining brighter than the menorah.
- Up to snow good.
- Did you know two candy canes can make a heart?
- Après ski with me.
- Yes, I flirt with snowball fights.
- I like my outfits like I like my chocolate: hot.
- Spin me ‘round like a dreidel on the dance floor.
- Sleigh my name, sleigh my name.
- Cuddle weather = commenced.
- Cozy szn with you.
- Holding auditions for my own Mr. Napkin Head.
- Who wants to have a Hallmark movie meet-cute?
Festive Holiday Instagram Captions
- Cozy nights under twinkling lights.
- Happiest season, for real!
- Just here for the cocoa.
- Eight nights with my faves.
- Break out the holiday ‘fits!
- Honestly, I just want to see everything shimmer.
- S(elf)ie.
- Santa’s best-dressed elf.
- North Pole Fashion Week.
- Harvesting happiness this Kwanzaa season.
- Sleigh all day.
- Sparkles and glitter and Christmas lights, oh my!
- I’m not worried about making Santa’s list when I always look this nice.
- When life gives you lemons, make lemonade; when life gives you potatoes, make latkes.
Holiday Quotes for Instagram Captions
- “Merry Christmas. Merry Christmas. La De Daddli Da.”—Nevel Papperman, iCarly
- “Monica, Monica, have a happy Hanukkah.” —Phoebe Buffay, Friends
- “I’m the Holiday Armadillo, your part Jewish friend.” —Ross Geller, Friends
- “I smell snow.” —Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls
- “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!” —Angels with Even Filthier Souls, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- “What’s a Christmas tree without tinsel and pretty silver and gold decorations?” —Sam the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” —Buddy the Elf, Elf
- “We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.” —Buddy the Elf, Elf
- “Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” —Santa Claus, The Polar Express
- “Christmas isn’t just a day; it’s a frame of mind.” —Kris Kringle, Miracle on 34th Street
- “Do you want to build a snowman?” —Anna, Frozen
- “Just because I cannot see it, doesn’t mean I can’t believe it!” —Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas
- “Of course, I believe in Santa!” —Scott Calvin, The Santa Clause
- “Man, I feel like some Christmas!” —Tracy, The Santa Clause 2
Snow & Winter Instagram Captions
- Season’s greetings. 👋
- A December to remember.
- Feeling frosty.
- “What’s cooler than being cool? Ice cold!” —OutKast, “Hey Ya”
- Sweater weather.
- Cold nights, cool vibes.
- There’s *snow* place like home.
- Baby, it’s cold outside.
- Officially in hibernation mode.
- Started from the bottom (of the slopes), now we’re here.
- At the peak of my life.
- “Ice, ice baby.” —Vanilla Ice, “Ice, Ice Baby”
- Meet me in the lodge.
- Snow is just an excuse to wear cute boots!
Friends & Family Holiday Instagram Captions
- All I could want for Christmas.
- My snow angels.
- Santa’s helpers.
- “Some people are worth melting for.” —Olaf, Frozen
- This year’s holiday card!
- Snow-one else I’d rather be with.
- Wrapped up in love and laughter.
- Holiday hugs.
- Joy overload.
- The people who make the season bright.
- Caroling crew.
- Fingers crossed we’re on the nice list.
- Absolutely my reason for the season.
- My December favorites.