Credit: Tony Anderson/Getty Images Credit: Tony Anderson/Getty Images

It’s officially time to bust out your ugly holiday sweater from the back of your closet and put ultra-festive playlists on repeat. The smell of hot cocoa lingers in the air, and even the vicious campus squirrels are a bit better behaved (to get on the nice list, of course). There’s only one thing left to do before the sleigh bells stop ringing: Post about your wintry festivities with the cutest holiday Instagram captions.

Whether you’re humble-bragging about hitting the slopes, soft-launching a new cuddle buddy, or showcasing your favorite holiday ’fit, there’s a seasonal caption that’ll make your post feel extra jolly.

Credit: Scott Eisen / Stringer / Getty Images Credit: Scott Eisen / Stringer / Getty Images

Christmas & Holiday Song Lyric Instagram Captions

Funny Christmas & Holiday Instagram Captions

Captain of the nice list this year! Resting Grinch face. I’m only a morning person on December 25. I’m gonna need more whipped cream on that hot cocoa, please! I’ll watch *you* bake cookies. If you saw me peeking at presents, no you didn’t. I even impressed myself with my ice skating skills. My holiday break agenda: cookies, cookies, and more cookies. *Me secretly adding Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” to the family caroling list.* Hanging exactly one ornament 100% counts as decorating the tree. You can wear pajamas all day as long as they’re festive! Good thing I packed my eight best ‘fits. I’m gonna miss having candy cane breakfast when I’m back to school. Seligh-ed all my holiday looks!

Credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix © 2024 Credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix © 2024

Flirty Holiday Instagram Captions

Sugar, spice, and everything nice. Dear Santa, I can explain … Shining brighter than the menorah. Up to snow good. Did you know two candy canes can make a heart? Après ski with me. Yes, I flirt with snowball fights. I like my outfits like I like my chocolate: hot. Spin me ‘round like a dreidel on the dance floor. Sleigh my name, sleigh my name. Cuddle weather = commenced. Cozy szn with you. Holding auditions for my own Mr. Napkin Head. Who wants to have a Hallmark movie meet-cute?

Festive Holiday Instagram Captions

Cozy nights under twinkling lights. Happiest season, for real! Just here for the cocoa. Eight nights with my faves. Break out the holiday ‘fits! Honestly, I just want to see everything shimmer. S(elf)ie. Santa’s best-dressed elf. North Pole Fashion Week. Harvesting happiness this Kwanzaa season. Sleigh all day. Sparkles and glitter and Christmas lights, oh my! I’m not worried about making Santa’s list when I always look this nice. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade; when life gives you potatoes, make latkes.

Holiday Quotes for Instagram Captions

“Merry Christmas. Merry Christmas. La De Daddli Da.”—Nevel Papperman, iCarly “Monica, Monica, have a happy Hanukkah.” —Phoebe Buffay, Friends “I’m the Holiday Armadillo, your part Jewish friend.” —Ross Geller, Friends “I smell snow.” —Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!” —Angels with Even Filthier Souls, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York “What’s a Christmas tree without tinsel and pretty silver and gold decorations?” —Sam the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” —Buddy the Elf, Elf “We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.” —Buddy the Elf, Elf “Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” —Santa Claus, The Polar Express “Christmas isn’t just a day; it’s a frame of mind.” —Kris Kringle, Miracle on 34th Street “Do you want to build a snowman?” —Anna, Frozen “Just because I cannot see it, doesn’t mean I can’t believe it!” —Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas “Of course, I believe in Santa!” —Scott Calvin, The Santa Clause “Man, I feel like some Christmas!” —Tracy, The Santa Clause 2

Credit: FOTOGRAFIA INC. Credit: FOTOGRAFIA INC.

Snow & Winter Instagram Captions

Season’s greetings. 👋 A December to remember. Feeling frosty. “What’s cooler than being cool? Ice cold!” —OutKast, “Hey Ya” Sweater weather. Cold nights, cool vibes. There’s *snow* place like home. Baby, it’s cold outside. Officially in hibernation mode. Started from the bottom (of the slopes), now we’re here. At the peak of my life. “Ice, ice baby.” —Vanilla Ice, “Ice, Ice Baby” Meet me in the lodge. Snow is just an excuse to wear cute boots!

Friends & Family Holiday Instagram Captions