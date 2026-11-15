So many sweet cats in Doral, FL are waiting at Miami Dade Animal Services for a safe, loving home. All have an adoption fee of $35, making it easier to welcome a new feline friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet TOMMY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet COCO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet CHICHI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet PIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet MISU and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet PECAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet PUMPKIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet KIWI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet NALA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet PUMBA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet BOBA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet OLI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet MISO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet TOFU and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

👉 Meet CHESTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Doral, consider visiting Miami Dade Animal Services or calling (305) 468-5900 to ask about any of these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.