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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Doral
So many sweet cats in Doral, FL are waiting at Miami Dade Animal Services for a safe, loving home. All have an adoption fee of $35, making it easier to welcome a new feline friend.
TOMMY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet TOMMY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
COCO
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet COCO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHICHI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet CHICHI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet PIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MISU
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet MISU and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PECAN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet PECAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PUMPKIN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet PUMPKIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KIWI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet KIWI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NALA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet NALA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PUMBA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet PUMBA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BOBA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet BOBA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OLI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet OLI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MISO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet MISO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TOFU
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet TOFU and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHESTER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900
👉 Meet CHESTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Doral, consider visiting Miami Dade Animal Services or calling (305) 468-5900 to ask about any of these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.