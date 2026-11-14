Doral’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and hospitals adding staff. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: Perfect B Aesthetic Medicine

Perfect B Aesthetic Medicine Location: Doral, FL

Type: Part-time (3–4 weekday shifts + some Saturdays)

(3–4 weekday shifts + some Saturdays) Pay: From $23–$26/hour base + monthly sales bonus

Fast-growing aesthetic clinic doing advanced facials, microneedling, peels, RF, and laser hair removal. You’ll get constant training, full admin support (no scheduling or intake), PTO from day one, flexible scheduling, and employee discounts. Must be bilingual (English/Spanish) and licensed in Florida as an Esthetician and/or Electrologist with 2+ years medical aesthetics.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

VEG ER for Pets Location: Based in Doral, FL region (travel to VEG hospitals)

Based in region (travel to VEG hospitals) Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive compensation, 401(k) match, health benefits day one, student loan repayment, paid parental leave, travel stipend, and more (per posting)

Ideal if you love fast-paced ER vet work and don’t mind traveling between hospitals. You’ll handle a wide range of emergency cases (including exotics), do surgeries and endoscopy, and mentor other doctors, with strong CE support and growth programs. Must have a DVM (or equivalent) and be ready for nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Doral, FL

Type: Full-time , 7:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

, 7:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $15,000 (per posting)

ER RN role with South Florida’s largest not-for-profit health system, known for long-term careers and strong benefits. You’ll deliver patient- and family-centered emergency care with clear growth paths, wellness programs, and tuition reimbursement. Requires RN license, 1+ year experience, and current life-support certifications per department standards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Doral healthcare employers are hiring often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.