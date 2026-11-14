📅 Coral Castle day trip for Doral Silver Club members

Silver Club is hosting a day trip to the Coral Castle Museum on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

The outing includes:

30-minute guided tour of Coral Castle

of Coral Castle 30-minute video presentation about its history and engineering

about its history and engineering Included lunch: ½ chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, and a homemade bun

Details:

Cost: Resident $55 | Non-resident $68.75

Resident | Non-resident Maximum capacity: 50 people

people Bus departs: 11:00 AM from Morgan Levy Park, 5300 NW 102nd Avenue, Doral, FL 33178

This trip is geared toward Silver Club members who enjoy local history, unique architecture, and a relaxed social day. Comfortable shoes, hats, and cameras are encouraged.

Spots are limited, so sign up and pay early to secure your seat on the bus.