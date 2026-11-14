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Doral
📅 Silver Club Coral Castle trip with lunch on Nov. 17
13 days ago
📅 Coral Castle day trip for Doral Silver Club members
Silver Club is hosting a day trip to the Coral Castle Museum on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM.
The outing includes:
- 30-minute guided tour of Coral Castle
- 30-minute video presentation about its history and engineering
- Included lunch: ½ chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, and a homemade bun
Details:
- Cost: Resident $55 | Non-resident $68.75
- Maximum capacity: 50 people
- Bus departs: 11:00 AM from Morgan Levy Park, 5300 NW 102nd Avenue, Doral, FL 33178
This trip is geared toward Silver Club members who enjoy local history, unique architecture, and a relaxed social day. Comfortable shoes, hats, and cameras are encouraged.
Spots are limited, so sign up and pay early to secure your seat on the bus.
More Info: Coral Castle - City of Doral
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