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Doral
📅 Free Miami City Ballet evening in Doral, Nov. 14, 2026
13 days ago
📅 Free ballet night at Doral Central Park – Nov. 14, 2026
Enjoy an evening of dance with the Miami City Ballet Pre-Professional Division on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Doral Central Park Amphitheater, 3005 NW 92nd Avenue, Doral, FL 33172.
The night includes two performances — “Rita Finds Home” and “Ballet Classics” — plus an interactive group dance class.
- Cost: Free
- Who can come: Open to the public
- Where to register: CityofDoral.Eventbrite.com
Perfect for families, dance lovers, and anyone who wants a fun artsy night out close to home.
More Info: An Evening of Ballet with Miami City Ballet Pre-Pr...
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