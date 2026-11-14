📅 Free ballet night at Doral Central Park – Nov. 14, 2026

Enjoy an evening of dance with the Miami City Ballet Pre-Professional Division on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Doral Central Park Amphitheater, 3005 NW 92nd Avenue, Doral, FL 33172.

The night includes two performances — “Rita Finds Home” and “Ballet Classics” — plus an interactive group dance class.

Cost: Free

Free Who can come: Open to the public

Open to the public Where to register: CityofDoral.Eventbrite.com

Perfect for families, dance lovers, and anyone who wants a fun artsy night out close to home.