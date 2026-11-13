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Doral
Doral honors veterans at city ceremony
11 days ago
The City of Doral held a Veterans Day Ceremony where the community came together to honor men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The city thanks all veterans for their courage, sacrifice, and service. More information: https://t.co/xWymKIVusn
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Doral
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