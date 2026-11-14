Doral’s logistics scene is busy right now, with warehouses, distributors, and specialty firms all hiring. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market Location: Doral, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person for backroom inventory accuracy, vendor receiving, and product freshness (including beer, wine, and spirits). This role comes with strong retail benefits like team member discounts up to 40%, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision, but you’ll need to be flexible with evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: POWER DEPO

Location: Doral, FL (Miami area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role doing shipping/receiving, inventory, and order prep, plus some local pickups and deliveries. Monday–Friday, no weekends, and you’ll use your forklift certification and warehouse experience to keep parts and equipment moving smoothly.

Employer: Videlio-HMS

Location: Doral, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $78,000 – $80,000 per year

Lead purchasing for a global AV and entertainment systems company, handling RFQs, vendor negotiations, and purchase orders for U.S. and European projects. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years purchasing experience, strong Excel/Office skills, and want solid pay plus health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.