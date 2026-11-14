Doral has some very sweet cats waiting at Miami Dade Animal Services for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are adoptable now and have an affordable $35 adoption fee.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

Dexter is a classic tuxedo gentleman looking for a calm, steady home to call his own. Adult cats like Dexter often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet DEXTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

This young tuxedo girl is still full of kitten energy but old enough to start learning good house manners.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

Shai is a tiny tuxedo kitten ready to grow up with a family of his own. Kittens do best with lots of playtime and gentle handling.

👉 Meet SHAI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

Tali has a striking calico-style coat and is still a young cat, a nice middle ground between kitten and adult.

👉 Meet TALI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

Carmen is a mostly white kitten who will need a family ready for all the fun (and mischief) that comes with a baby cat.

👉 Meet CARMEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

Joe is a young tuxedo boy who would love toys, climbing spots, and a cozy lap as he grows.

👉 Meet JOE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

Fifi is a brown tabby kitten with classic stripes and a lot of growing to do. Kittens like Fifi thrive with patient, loving families.

👉 Meet FIFI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

Nini is another adorable brown tabby baby, perfect for someone ready to guide a kitten through all of life’s firsts.

👉 Meet NINI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

Harper is a handsome gray tabby adult who may be a great match if you want a more settled companion.

👉 Meet HARPER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

Snow is a fluffy, mostly white longhaired kitten who will likely need regular brushing as he grows.

👉 Meet SNOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

Fabio is a gray tabby kitten who will need playtime, scratching posts, and gentle training as he grows.

👉 Meet FABIO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services — (305) 468-5900

Mochi is a medium-haired tuxedo kitten who will enjoy toys, cozy beds, and a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet MOCHI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Doral area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Miami Dade Animal Services at (305) 468-5900 or click through to any of the links above to start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.