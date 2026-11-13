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📋 Doral FL Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings
Doral has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from entry-level clerical work to cleared federal contracting jobs. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.
SOUTHCOM Awards and Decorations Support
- Employer: CACI International Inc
- Location: Doral, FL (on-site, federal/DoD setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $61,600 – $129,300/year
- Requirements: Active Secret clearance required
Support a high-visibility military awards program by reviewing, tracking, and formatting awards and citations in official systems. Great fit if you have DoD or military admin/HR experience, strong attention to detail, and are comfortable working with databases and Microsoft 365.
Office Clerk
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Doral, FL
- Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)
- Salary: Not listed
General office role helping with filing, mail, documents, and front-desk support. Good for someone dependable and organized who wants to build admin skills with training and a supportive team.
Patient Coordinator – Chiropractic Assistant
- Employer: LA POP Chiropractic
- Location: Doral, FL (in person, some work-from-home days)
- Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $18.00 – $22.00/hour + incentives
Be the front-desk lead at a busy chiropractic office—greeting patients, managing schedules, answering calls, and keeping visits running on time. Includes some work-from-home hours, paid time off, sick time, and growth potential in a wellness-focused setting.
Purchasing Data Entry Specialist
- Employer: EAIR LLC
- Location: Doral, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, vision
Data-heavy role entering and updating orders and inventory in an ERP system (Macola), supporting multiple warehouses. Best for someone fast and accurate with Excel, used to high-volume data entry, and familiar with manufacturing or distribution environments.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers list related roles on the same page. Keep your resume handy and send a few applications while the market is hot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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