Doral has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from entry-level clerical work to cleared federal contracting jobs. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Doral, FL (on-site, federal/DoD setting)

(on-site, federal/DoD setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,600 – $129,300/year

Requirements: Active Secret clearance required

Support a high-visibility military awards program by reviewing, tracking, and formatting awards and citations in official systems. Great fit if you have DoD or military admin/HR experience, strong attention to detail, and are comfortable working with databases and Microsoft 365.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Doral, FL

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

General office role helping with filing, mail, documents, and front-desk support. Good for someone dependable and organized who wants to build admin skills with training and a supportive team.

Employer: LA POP Chiropractic

Location: Doral, FL (in person, some work-from-home days)

(in person, some work-from-home days) Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week)

Salary: $18.00 – $22.00/hour + incentives

Be the front-desk lead at a busy chiropractic office—greeting patients, managing schedules, answering calls, and keeping visits running on time. Includes some work-from-home hours, paid time off, sick time, and growth potential in a wellness-focused setting.

Employer: EAIR LLC

Location: Doral, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, vision

Data-heavy role entering and updating orders and inventory in an ERP system (Macola), supporting multiple warehouses. Best for someone fast and accurate with Excel, used to high-volume data entry, and familiar with manufacturing or distribution environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers list related roles on the same page. Keep your resume handy and send a few applications while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.