Doral’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options for both first-time job hunters and seasoned pros. Here are a few solid picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Doral, FL

Type: Full-time (likely; not clearly stated)

Full-time (likely; not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Help plan and run promotional events, set up displays, and talk with guests about products and services. This one is great for beginners – no experience needed, and they offer hands-on training plus room to grow your event and sales skills.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Doral, FL

Type: Full-time (likely; not clearly stated)

Full-time (likely; not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Face-to-face role where you represent clients at events, explain products, answer questions, and build customer relationships. Good fit if you’re outgoing, like talking to people, and want to build strong communication and sales skills with training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Fracht Group – North America

Location: Doral, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid- to senior-level role supporting sales by developing and quoting pricing solutions for air and ocean freight clients. Best for someone with 3–7 years in operations and pricing, strong CargoWise experience, and a track record of hitting sales targets who wants to work closely with both customers and the internal sales team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings listed too. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.