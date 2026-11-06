🍽️ Doral Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings Hiring Now

Doral’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like fast-paced, customer-facing jobs. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and start soon.

Employer: Trump National Doral Miami / Doral Golf Resort & Spa

Trump National Doral Miami / Doral Golf Resort & Spa Location: Doral, FL (on-site at the resort)

(on-site at the resort) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve food and drinks to club members and guests in a high-end golf resort setting. This is a very active role with lots of walking, guest interaction, and teamwork with the kitchen; prior serving or hospitality experience and food handler certifications are preferred.

Employer: Negocio de comida (nuevo restaurante)

Negocio de comida (nuevo restaurante) Location: Doral, FL (empleo presencial)

(empleo presencial) Type: Tiempo completo

Salary: $15–$16 por hora + propinas, ~42 horas/semana

Restaurante nuevo en Doral busca mesero/a de tiempo completo, turno tarde-noche y fines de semana. Ambiente familiar, entrenamiento incluido, y se trabaja 100% en español (no necesitas inglés).

Horario:

Lunes a viernes: 6:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Sábado y domingo: 4:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Doral, FL (store kitchen area)

(store kitchen area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00–$25.40 por hora, según experiencia

Keep the prepared foods kitchen running by washing dishes, pots, and pans and helping with deliveries and general cleaning. No retail experience is required, and full-time team members may qualify for store discounts, paid time off, and health & wellness benefits under Whole Foods’ "Whole Benefits" program.

If one of these feels like a fit, apply soon and follow up directly with the employer so your name stays on top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.