🛒 Doral Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Doral’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from retail floors to call centers. If you like helping people and staying active, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: H Grégoire (HGreg)

H Grégoire (HGreg) Location: Doral, FL

Type: Full-time (8-hour shifts, weekend availability )

Full-time (8-hour shifts, ) Pay: Not listed

Be the first friendly face customers see at this fast-growing auto dealership. You’ll greet guests, move cars around the lot, help keep the service area clean, and support the team, with room to grow into technician or other dealership roles. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, paid training, and more.

Employer: CTS Engineering, Inc.

Location: Doral, FL 33126 (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time , 24–40 hours/week

, Pay: From $18.50/hour

Help people find efficient, eco-friendly ways to get to and from work by handling online requests and inbound calls. This role offers paid training, a flexible schedule, and steady weekday hours (must be able to work Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM); bilingual Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Doral, FL

Type: Full-time and Part-time available

available Pay: From $15.10/hour (higher with experience)

Work the front lines at a busy home-improvement store, greeting customers, running the register, handling returns, and helping with basic merchandising. Store offers bonus opportunities, career growth, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision (if eligible), and paid time off and holidays.

Employer: Centrum Health / NeueHealth

Location: Doral, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Join a healthcare call center team helping patients with questions, issues, and appointments over the phone. You’ll handle high call volumes, follow scripts, document calls, and work toward team goals; bilingual English/Spanish and prior customer service (healthcare preferred) will help you stand out.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.