🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Doral, Florida

Kittens are waiting in Doral for someone to love them. All of these babies are at Miami Dade Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $35.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

FENDI is a sweet brown tabby baby boy looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, he could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet FENDI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

THACKERY is a sleek black kitten who would love a cozy spot on your couch and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet THACKERY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

BINX is another handsome black baby boy, perfect for someone who loves playful, curious kittens.

👉 Meet BINX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

COBWEB is a tiny black kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet COBWEB and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

LEA is a tuxedo baby with striking black and white markings, ready to charm a new family.

👉 Meet LEA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

LOP is a brown tabby kitten who would love toys, treats, and a gentle family to grow up with.

👉 Meet LOP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

LISA is a black and white tuxedo baby who’s hoping for a safe, loving home and a soft bed to nap in.

👉 Meet LISA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Doral, FL, please consider visiting Miami Dade Animal Services or calling (305) 468-5900 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.