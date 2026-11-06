Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Doral

🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Doral, Florida

8 days ago

Kittens are waiting in Doral for someone to love them. All of these babies are at Miami Dade Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $35.

FENDI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SZ8Y_1GoPELQA00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown Tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

FENDI is a sweet brown tabby baby boy looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, he could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet FENDI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

THACKERY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ho5By_1GoPELQA00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (All)
  • Adoption Fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

THACKERY is a sleek black kitten who would love a cozy spot on your couch and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet THACKERY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BINX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x0nFv_1GoPELQA00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (All)
  • Adoption Fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

BINX is another handsome black baby boy, perfect for someone who loves playful, curious kittens.
👉 Meet BINX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

COBWEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bG8Gf_1GoPELQA00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (All)
  • Adoption Fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

COBWEB is a tiny black kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet COBWEB and apply to adopt on adoptapet

LEA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAtSo_1GoPELQA00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
  • Adoption Fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

LEA is a tuxedo baby with striking black and white markings, ready to charm a new family.
👉 Meet LEA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

LOP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAZbU_1GoPELQA00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown Tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

LOP is a brown tabby kitten who would love toys, treats, and a gentle family to grow up with.
👉 Meet LOP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

LISA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9nT4_1GoPELQA00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
  • Adoption Fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

LISA is a black and white tuxedo baby who’s hoping for a safe, loving home and a soft bed to nap in.
👉 Meet LISA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Doral, FL, please consider visiting Miami Dade Animal Services or calling (305) 468-5900 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments