undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Doral
🧑💼 Doral, FL HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From Admin to VP
7 days ago
Doral’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from entry‑level hourly to top leadership. If you work in people ops, there’s likely something here that fits your next move.
Human Resources Manager / Senior Recruiter – Solis Health Plans
- Employer: Solis Health Plans
- Location: Doral, FL (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role owns full-cycle recruiting for professional, manager, and leadership roles while also running day‑to‑day HR operations. Great fit if you have 10+ years in HR, strong recruiting chops, and want to supervise HR team members and support performance, compliance, and HRIS work.
HR Administrator – Employee Relations – Elev8 Fun
- Employer: Elev8 Fun / HSK Industries, Inc.
- Location: Doral, FL (hybrid with travel across FL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21–$23/hour
You’ll handle employee relations, frontline recruiting and onboarding, and act as a bridge between venue managers and the HR team. Good for someone bilingual (English/Spanish) with 3+ years HR experience who likes a mix of remote work, site visits, job fairs, and training support.
Human Resources Associate – Walmart Supercenter #2091
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Doral, FL (in-store)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $20–$33/hour + potential premiums & incentives
Part‑time HR role supporting recruitment, staffing, scheduling, and performance for store associates. Comes with access to health, financial, and education benefits (Live Better U), making it a solid option if you want flexible hours plus big‑company perks.
Vice President, Human Resources – DASI
- Employer: DASI
- Location: Doral, FL (global aviation company)
- Type: Full-time, senior leadership
- Salary: Not listed
Executive HR role leading a team of six across recruiting, benefits, payroll, HRIS, employee relations, talent management, and facilities. Best for someone with 10–15 years of HR leadership, multi‑state/multi‑country experience, and a desire to shape global HR strategy and culture in a growing aviation business.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills travel well, and Doral employers are clearly hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.