🧑‍💼 Doral, FL HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From Admin to VP

Doral’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from entry‑level hourly to top leadership. If you work in people ops, there’s likely something here that fits your next move.

Employer: Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans Location: Doral, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns full-cycle recruiting for professional, manager, and leadership roles while also running day‑to‑day HR operations. Great fit if you have 10+ years in HR, strong recruiting chops, and want to supervise HR team members and support performance, compliance, and HRIS work.

Employer: Elev8 Fun / HSK Industries, Inc.

Location: Doral, FL (hybrid with travel across FL)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21–$23/hour

You’ll handle employee relations, frontline recruiting and onboarding, and act as a bridge between venue managers and the HR team. Good for someone bilingual (English/Spanish) with 3+ years HR experience who likes a mix of remote work, site visits, job fairs, and training support.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Doral, FL (in-store)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20–$33/hour + potential premiums & incentives

Part‑time HR role supporting recruitment, staffing, scheduling, and performance for store associates. Comes with access to health, financial, and education benefits (Live Better U), making it a solid option if you want flexible hours plus big‑company perks.

Employer: DASI

Location: Doral, FL (global aviation company)

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: Not listed

Executive HR role leading a team of six across recruiting, benefits, payroll, HRIS, employee relations, talent management, and facilities. Best for someone with 10–15 years of HR leadership, multi‑state/multi‑country experience, and a desire to shape global HR strategy and culture in a growing aviation business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills travel well, and Doral employers are clearly hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.