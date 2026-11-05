🚚 Doral Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Local Openings

Doral’s logistics scene is busy, with warehouses, depots, and offices all hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced work and keeping products moving.

Employer: Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans Location: Miami, FL (near Doral) – onsite, Mon–Fri, 6:30am–3:00pm

– onsite, Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role picking, packing, shipping, and helping with inventory counts. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 60–70 lbs, and are fluent in English and Spanish. Full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 100% match) start the first of the month after hire.

Employer: INSPYR Solutions

Location: Doral, FL (onsite)

Type: Long-term contract

Pay: $24–$27/hour

Office-based role supporting sales and supply chain with data, reports, and forecasting. Great if you have 1–2 years in data analysis, advanced Excel (VLOOKUP, Pivot Tables, IF, SUMIF), and are bilingual (English/Spanish). No deep logistics background needed—this is more analytics and reporting.

Employer: Walmart Depot #1343

Location: Doral, FL

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $15–$28/hour + incentives and premiums

Physical warehouse role unloading trucks, stocking freight, and working mainly in the backroom. You’ll need to lift 50+ lbs and may operate heavy machinery like forklifts. Walmart offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and tuition-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your foot in the door often leads to better shifts and promotions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.