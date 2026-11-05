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Doral

🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Doral

6 days ago

So many whiskered friends in Doral are hoping today is the day they find a loving home. All of these cats are waiting at Miami Dade Animal Services and are ready to meet you.

CHILLI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7z2y_1GnpUocU00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

Chilli is a sleek black kitten looking for a safe, cozy home to grow up in. If you’ve been wanting a young cat to bond with from the start, he could be your little shadow.

👉 Meet CHILLI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SWINNEY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9wNn_1GnpUocU00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

Swinney is a classic brown tabby kitten with that timeless striped look. She’s young and ready to learn all about family life.

👉 Meet SWINNEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SPLINTER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhjXL_1GnpUocU00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Adoption fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

Splinter is a mostly white kitten who will brighten up any room. She’s at the perfect age to settle into a new routine with you.

👉 Meet SPLINTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

OFE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RG25T_1GnpUocU00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly gray/blue
  • Adoption fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

Ofe is a soft gray/blue kitten with a gentle look. She’s waiting for someone to give her a safe place to grow and play.

👉 Meet OFE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BETTY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msXwd_1GnpUocU00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Adoption fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

Betty is a mostly white kitten who’s still discovering the world. She’s ready for a family to show her what love and comfort feel like.

👉 Meet BETTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

LUNA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2iDB_1GnpUocU00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Calico or dilute calico
  • Adoption fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

Luna is a calico kitten with beautiful patchy coloring. She’s young, curious, and ready to settle into a loving home.

👉 Meet LUNA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

LAURY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LM9k_1GnpUocU00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Adoption fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

Laury is another mostly white kitten hoping for a fresh start. She’s ready to learn all about toys, treats, and gentle cuddles.

👉 Meet LAURY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

JULIAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TFO9_1GnpUocU00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Adoption fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

Julian is a tuxedo kitten with that classic black-and-white look. He’s ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet JULIAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

OTTO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E264v_1GnpUocU00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Adoption fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

Otto is another handsome tuxedo kitten. If you love that formal black-and-white style, he might be the perfect match.

👉 Meet OTTO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ELLIS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGR4d_1GnpUocU00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

Ellis is a senior longhaired black cat who deserves a soft, quiet place to spend her golden years. If you have room in your heart for an older kitty, she could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet ELLIS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

LUX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrArL_1GnpUocU00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Calico or dilute calico
  • Adoption fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

Lux is an adult calico cat, already past the tiny kitten stage. She may be a good choice if you want a cat with a more settled personality.

👉 Meet LUX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

PIXEL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKtDl_1GnpUocU00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tortoiseshell
  • Adoption fee: $35
  • Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
  • Phone: (305) 468-5900

Pixel is a tortoiseshell adult cat with a striking coat. She’s ready for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cared for.

👉 Meet PIXEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Doral, FL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Miami Dade Animal Services or calling (305) 468-5900 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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