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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Doral
So many whiskered friends in Doral are hoping today is the day they find a loving home. All of these cats are waiting at Miami Dade Animal Services and are ready to meet you.
CHILLI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
- Phone: (305) 468-5900
Chilli is a sleek black kitten looking for a safe, cozy home to grow up in. If you’ve been wanting a young cat to bond with from the start, he could be your little shadow.
👉 Meet CHILLI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SWINNEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
- Phone: (305) 468-5900
Swinney is a classic brown tabby kitten with that timeless striped look. She’s young and ready to learn all about family life.
👉 Meet SWINNEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SPLINTER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
- Phone: (305) 468-5900
Splinter is a mostly white kitten who will brighten up any room. She’s at the perfect age to settle into a new routine with you.
👉 Meet SPLINTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OFE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
- Phone: (305) 468-5900
Ofe is a soft gray/blue kitten with a gentle look. She’s waiting for someone to give her a safe place to grow and play.
👉 Meet OFE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BETTY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
- Phone: (305) 468-5900
Betty is a mostly white kitten who’s still discovering the world. She’s ready for a family to show her what love and comfort feel like.
👉 Meet BETTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LUNA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or dilute calico
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
- Phone: (305) 468-5900
Luna is a calico kitten with beautiful patchy coloring. She’s young, curious, and ready to settle into a loving home.
👉 Meet LUNA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LAURY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
- Phone: (305) 468-5900
Laury is another mostly white kitten hoping for a fresh start. She’s ready to learn all about toys, treats, and gentle cuddles.
👉 Meet LAURY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JULIAN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
- Phone: (305) 468-5900
Julian is a tuxedo kitten with that classic black-and-white look. He’s ready to grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet JULIAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OTTO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
- Phone: (305) 468-5900
Otto is another handsome tuxedo kitten. If you love that formal black-and-white style, he might be the perfect match.
👉 Meet OTTO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ELLIS
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
- Phone: (305) 468-5900
Ellis is a senior longhaired black cat who deserves a soft, quiet place to spend her golden years. If you have room in your heart for an older kitty, she could be a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet ELLIS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LUX
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or dilute calico
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
- Phone: (305) 468-5900
Lux is an adult calico cat, already past the tiny kitten stage. She may be a good choice if you want a cat with a more settled personality.
👉 Meet LUX and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PIXEL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services
- Phone: (305) 468-5900
Pixel is a tortoiseshell adult cat with a striking coat. She’s ready for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cared for.
👉 Meet PIXEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Doral, FL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Miami Dade Animal Services or calling (305) 468-5900 to ask about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.