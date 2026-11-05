🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Doral

So many whiskered friends in Doral are hoping today is the day they find a loving home. All of these cats are waiting at Miami Dade Animal Services and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

Chilli is a sleek black kitten looking for a safe, cozy home to grow up in. If you’ve been wanting a young cat to bond with from the start, he could be your little shadow.

👉 Meet CHILLI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

Swinney is a classic brown tabby kitten with that timeless striped look. She’s young and ready to learn all about family life.

👉 Meet SWINNEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

Splinter is a mostly white kitten who will brighten up any room. She’s at the perfect age to settle into a new routine with you.

👉 Meet SPLINTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

Ofe is a soft gray/blue kitten with a gentle look. She’s waiting for someone to give her a safe place to grow and play.

👉 Meet OFE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

Betty is a mostly white kitten who’s still discovering the world. She’s ready for a family to show her what love and comfort feel like.

👉 Meet BETTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Calico or dilute calico

Calico or dilute calico Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

Luna is a calico kitten with beautiful patchy coloring. She’s young, curious, and ready to settle into a loving home.

👉 Meet LUNA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

Laury is another mostly white kitten hoping for a fresh start. She’s ready to learn all about toys, treats, and gentle cuddles.

👉 Meet LAURY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

Julian is a tuxedo kitten with that classic black-and-white look. He’s ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet JULIAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

Otto is another handsome tuxedo kitten. If you love that formal black-and-white style, he might be the perfect match.

👉 Meet OTTO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

Ellis is a senior longhaired black cat who deserves a soft, quiet place to spend her golden years. If you have room in your heart for an older kitty, she could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet ELLIS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Calico or dilute calico

Calico or dilute calico Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

Lux is an adult calico cat, already past the tiny kitten stage. She may be a good choice if you want a cat with a more settled personality.

👉 Meet LUX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Miami Dade Animal Services

Phone: (305) 468-5900

Pixel is a tortoiseshell adult cat with a striking coat. She’s ready for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cared for.

👉 Meet PIXEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Doral, FL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Miami Dade Animal Services or calling (305) 468-5900 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.