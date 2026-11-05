📣 Doral Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $70K–$200K+ Roles

Doral is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, especially for folks who know B2B, banking, or the LATAM market. If you’re bilingual or love working with partners and clients, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Logitech

Logitech Location: Doral, FL (hybrid options; global company)

(hybrid options; global company) Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $203,000/year (depending on location and experience)

(depending on location and experience) Why it’s interesting: Lead North America channel marketing for Logitech’s B2B business, setting strategy and running demand-gen programs with distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Big scope, global exposure, and a very strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, wellness programs, generous leave).

Employer: Adecco (hiring for an automotive client)

(hiring for an automotive client) Location: Doral, FL (covers LATAM region)

(covers LATAM region) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $80,000/year + about $25,000 in benefits value

Why it’s interesting: Own the commercial strategy for LATAM in the automotive market—work with distributors across Central and South America, manage forecasts, pricing, and growth plans. Role is bilingual (English/Spanish) with 15–25% travel, company-brand car lease, full family health coverage, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and yearly bonus.

Employer: Citi

Location: Doral, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,600 – $70,600/year

Why it’s interesting: Entry-level consumer sales role where you grow small business and personal banking relationships, do outreach calls, and coach branch staff on products. Bilingual English/Spanish is preferred, and Citi offers solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible when they see strong potential.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.