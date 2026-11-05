🏥 Doral FL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Openings Nearby

Doral’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies all hiring. Here are several solid full-time roles if you’re ready for your next move in patient care.

Employer: Leon Medical Centers

Leon Medical Centers Location: Doral, FL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with patients who have breathing and heart–lung issues at a well-known South Florida medical group. You’ll manage ventilators and oxygen systems, perform tests and treatments, document care, and be part of a large, mission-driven team with career development support.

Employer: University of Miami UHealth

Location: Doral, FL

Type: Full-time, Staff

Salary: Not listed (role notes competitive pay and comprehensive benefits)

Join UHealth’s Orthopaedics department, producing diagnostic images while keeping patients safe and comfortable. This role is ideal if you have a Florida Radiologic Technology license, ARRT certification, and at least 1 year of experience, and want big-system benefits and growth.

Employer: Publix Pharmacy

Location: Doral, FL area (floats between stores)

(floats between stores) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve multiple Publix pharmacies, leading the team as pharmacist-on-duty and focusing on patient-centered care, immunizations, and MTM. This role comes with strong benefits like employee stock ownership, 401(k), health coverage, paid time off, and clear paths into management or specialty roles.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Doral tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.